BOX (BOX) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of BOX (NYSE:BOX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BOX. JMP Securities restated an outperform rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday. First Analysis began coverage on BOX in a report on Friday, July 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on BOX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a hold rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of BOX in a report on Sunday, August 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE:BOX opened at $23.83 on Thursday. BOX has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $29.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -20.54 and a beta of 1.10.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. BOX had a negative return on equity of 513.02% and a negative net margin of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that BOX will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rory O’driscoll sold 500,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $13,025,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Krausz sold 14,284 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total value of $359,385.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,477.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,434,284 shares of company stock valued at $37,576,135 over the last quarter. 8.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of BOX by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 33,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,291,000. Criterion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,899,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of BOX by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,242,428 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,532,000 after purchasing an additional 395,821 shares during the period. Finally, Huber Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter valued at about $807,000. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their enterprise content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

