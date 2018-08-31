BOX (BOX) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

BOX (NYSE:BOX)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $32.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 34.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. MED upped their price target on BOX to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered BOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on BOX from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

BOX opened at $23.83 on Wednesday. BOX has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $29.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. BOX had a negative return on equity of 513.02% and a negative net margin of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that BOX will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven M. Krausz sold 14,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total transaction of $359,385.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,081 shares in the company, valued at $228,477.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rory O’driscoll sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $13,025,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,434,284 shares of company stock worth $37,576,135. 8.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOX during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of BOX during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOX during the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of BOX during the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOX during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their enterprise content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

