BOX Target of Unusually High Options Trading (BOX)

Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 15,001 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,089% compared to the average volume of 1,262 put options.

In other BOX news, Director Rory O’driscoll sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $13,025,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $2,124,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,782.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,434,284 shares of company stock worth $37,576,135. Insiders own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in BOX in the second quarter valued at about $250,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in BOX in the second quarter valued at about $223,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in BOX by 0.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 383,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in BOX in the second quarter valued at about $1,804,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in BOX by 79.6% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 8,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

BOX stock opened at $23.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -20.54 and a beta of 1.10. BOX has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $29.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.58 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 466.74% and a negative net margin of 28.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that BOX will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. First Analysis initiated coverage on BOX in a research note on Friday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on BOX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on BOX from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Box, Inc provides cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their enterprise content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

