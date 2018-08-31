Brandywine Trust Co. Purchases New Position in Express Scripts Holding Co (ESRX)

Brandywine Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Express Scripts Holding Co (NASDAQ:ESRX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in Express Scripts by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 15,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Express Scripts by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of Express Scripts by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 13,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of Express Scripts by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Holding Co. now owns 23,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Express Scripts by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

ESRX opened at $88.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $49.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.95. Express Scripts Holding Co has a 12 month low of $55.80 and a 12 month high of $89.60.

Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $25.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.43 billion. Express Scripts had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. research analysts forecast that Express Scripts Holding Co will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ESRX shares. BidaskClub downgraded Express Scripts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Express Scripts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $92.00 target price on Express Scripts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Leerink Swann lowered their target price on Express Scripts from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair upgraded Express Scripts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Express Scripts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.58.

In other news, insider Christine Houston sold 12,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,096,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,427,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Express Scripts Holding Company operates as a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in the United States and Canada. The company's PBM segment offers clinical solutions; and specialized pharmacy care, home delivery and specialty pharmacy, retail network pharmacy administration, benefit design consultation, drug utilization review, drug formulary management, public exchange, administration of group purchasing organization, and digital consumer health and drug information services.

