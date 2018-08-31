Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (BFAM) Shares Bought by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 519,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $53,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 491,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,022,000 after purchasing an additional 5,889 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 267,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,694,000 after purchasing an additional 17,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BFAM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.91.

In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.42, for a total transaction of $113,762.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen I. Dreier sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total transaction of $573,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,980,518.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,562 shares of company stock valued at $6,120,107. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE BFAM opened at $119.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.79, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.07. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $77.68 and a 52 week high of $120.07.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $490.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.63 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 20.90%. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up dependent care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Dependent Care, and Other Educational Advisory Services.

