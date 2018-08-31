BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Holdings in T-Mobile Us Inc (TMUS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,531 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,088 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $10,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Wafra Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 138.8% during the second quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 305,425 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $18,249,000 after purchasing an additional 177,525 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,091,550 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $901,718,000 after purchasing an additional 323,027 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 6.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 72,336 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 149.5% during the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 85,847 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after purchasing an additional 51,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us during the second quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $66.01 on Friday. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 12-month low of $54.60 and a 12-month high of $66.64. The company has a market capitalization of $55.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered T-Mobile Us from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. BidaskClub lowered T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised T-Mobile Us from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. T-Mobile Us has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.46.

In related news, COO G Michael Sievert sold 5,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.38, for a total value of $347,432.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 460,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,356,366. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Christopher Keys sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $4,265,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 381,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,062,981.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,038 shares of company stock valued at $5,487,844 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile Us

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 72.6 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

