Britvic Plc (BVIC) Receives GBX 848 Average PT from Analysts

Britvic Plc (LON:BVIC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 848 ($10.94).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of Britvic from GBX 980 ($12.64) to GBX 937 ($12.09) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.61) target price on shares of Britvic in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Shore Capital upgraded shares of Britvic to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Britvic from GBX 660 ($8.51) to GBX 730 ($9.42) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th.

Get Britvic alerts:

Shares of BVIC stock opened at GBX 814.50 ($10.51) on Tuesday. Britvic has a 52-week low of GBX 633.50 ($8.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 839 ($10.82).

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. The company offers soft drinks comprising sparkling sodas, juice drinks, ice tea, squash, syrups, mineral water, mixers, energy drinks, liquid concentrates, and ready-to-drink nectar drinks under the 7Up, Ballygowan, Britvic, C&C, Club Mixers, Club Orange, DaFruta, Drench, Energise Sport, Fruit Shoot, Gatorade, J2O, Lipton, Maguary, MiWadi, Mountain Dew, Pepsi Max, Purdey's, R Whites, Robinsons, Tango, Teisseire, TK, Fruité, Moulin de Valdonne, and Pressade brands.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.