Brixmor Property Group Inc (BRX) Holdings Raised by Cbre Clarion Securities LLC

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,807,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,165,324 shares during the quarter. Brixmor Property Group accounts for 2.7% of Cbre Clarion Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $205,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 175.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,291,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,675,000 after buying an additional 2,098,559 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 192.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 283,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,934,000 after buying an additional 186,294 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 22.1% during the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 202,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,524,000 after buying an additional 36,649 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 807.8% during the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 336,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,870,000 after buying an additional 299,664 shares during the period. Finally, Presima Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 14.0% during the second quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 2,379,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,478,000 after buying an additional 291,800 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $18.22 on Friday. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a 52 week low of $13.74 and a 52 week high of $19.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.41.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.24). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $313.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BRX. Mizuho cut Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine raised Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Sandler O’Neill cut Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brixmor Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.64.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 471 retail centers comprise approximately 80 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

