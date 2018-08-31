Brokerages Anticipate 1st Source Co. (SRCE) Will Post Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) to post earnings per share of $0.88 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for 1st Source’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the lowest is $0.87. 1st Source posted earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 1st Source will report full year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.36. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover 1st Source.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The company had revenue of $78.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.80 million. 1st Source had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 10.18%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1st Source from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. 1st Source currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

In other 1st Source news, insider Jeffrey L. Buhr sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $31,306.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,388.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey L. Buhr sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $82,621.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,900,908.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in 1st Source by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,149,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,440,000 after buying an additional 33,113 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of 1st Source by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 608,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,508,000 after purchasing an additional 55,646 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of 1st Source by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 567,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. BTIM Corp. boosted its stake in shares of 1st Source by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 268,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,329,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of 1st Source by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 260,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SRCE traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.99. 25,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,978. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.00. 1st Source has a 12-month low of $44.58 and a 12-month high of $59.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 3rd. This is a boost from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. 1st Source’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

