Brokerages Anticipate Anadarko Petroleum Co. (APC) Will Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 31st, 2018

Wall Street analysts expect Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) to report earnings of $0.89 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Anadarko Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.67 to $1.03. Anadarko Petroleum posted earnings of ($0.77) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 215.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anadarko Petroleum will report full year earnings of $2.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $5.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Anadarko Petroleum.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The oil and gas development company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.06). Anadarko Petroleum had a return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.75) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

APC has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Anadarko Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Anadarko Petroleum to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anadarko Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Anadarko Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.80.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 33,039 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,845 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,623 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 40,993 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 44,804 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anadarko Petroleum stock opened at $64.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a PE ratio of -32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.27. Anadarko Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $39.96 and a fifty-two week high of $76.70.

Anadarko Petroleum declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas development company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 11th. Anadarko Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -51.02%.

About Anadarko Petroleum

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

