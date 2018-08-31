Brokerages Anticipate Glu Mobile Inc. (GLUU) Will Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Analysts expect Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) to announce $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Glu Mobile’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. Glu Mobile posted earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 177.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glu Mobile will report full-year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Glu Mobile.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $90.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.56 million. Glu Mobile had a negative return on equity of 26.30% and a negative net margin of 18.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GLUU. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 30th. Wedbush set a $7.00 price target on shares of Glu Mobile and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Glu Mobile from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Glu Mobile in a report on Friday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Glu Mobile from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.14.

In related news, Director Greg Brandeau sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total transaction of $138,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Chris Akhavan sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total transaction of $457,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 80,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,293.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,133,957 shares of company stock valued at $6,928,717. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Glu Mobile by 6.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,702,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,374,000 after buying an additional 460,693 shares in the last quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in Glu Mobile in the first quarter valued at $7,390,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Glu Mobile by 31.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,948,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,346,000 after buying an additional 462,526 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Glu Mobile in the first quarter valued at $7,082,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Glu Mobile by 13.5% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,438,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,222,000 after buying an additional 170,912 shares in the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GLUU opened at $7.57 on Tuesday. Glu Mobile has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $7.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, including Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, and QuizUp.

