Brokerages Anticipate Godaddy Inc (GDDY) to Announce $0.19 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Godaddy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. Godaddy posted earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 171.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Godaddy will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $1.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Godaddy.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $652.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.59 million. Godaddy had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS.

GDDY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Godaddy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Godaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Godaddy to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Godaddy to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.80.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.22. 63,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,288,943. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Godaddy has a 12-month low of $42.19 and a 12-month high of $81.95.

In related news, EVP Nima Kelly sold 8,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $695,387.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,916,376.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $5,874,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,976,422.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,785,557 shares of company stock worth $588,949,925. 7.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Godaddy in the 1st quarter valued at $257,700,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Godaddy by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,629,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271,953 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Godaddy by 599.6% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,833,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,091 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Godaddy by 154.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,696,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Godaddy by 157.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,072,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,881,000 after acquiring an additional 656,261 shares during the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Godaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; hosting products, such as shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

