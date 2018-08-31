Brokerages Anticipate Quintana Energy Services Inc (QES) Will Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Quintana Energy Services Inc (NYSE:QES) will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Quintana Energy Services’ earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quintana Energy Services will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Quintana Energy Services.

Quintana Energy Services (NYSE:QES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $152.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.40 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on QES shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quintana Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Quintana Energy Services in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.82.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quintana Energy Services in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Quintana Energy Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quintana Energy Services in the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Quintana Energy Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Quintana Energy Services in the 1st quarter worth about $275,000. Institutional investors own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE QES traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.83. 14,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,762. Quintana Energy Services has a 12 month low of $6.62 and a 12 month high of $10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $255.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.80.

About Quintana Energy Services

Quintana Energy Services Inc provides oilfield services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in conventional and unconventional plays in the United States. It operates through four segments: Directional Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, Pressure Control Services, and Wireline Services.

