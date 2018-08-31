Brokerages Anticipate S&P Global Inc (SPGI) to Post $2.07 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) will announce $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for S&P Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.10. S&P Global reported earnings of $1.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full year earnings of $8.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.51 to $8.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $9.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.35 to $9.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover S&P Global.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. S&P Global had a return on equity of 333.87% and a net margin of 25.95%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $217.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $206.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of S&P Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.93.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded down $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $205.67. The stock had a trading volume of 906,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,974. S&P Global has a twelve month low of $149.97 and a twelve month high of $217.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $51.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.27, for a total transaction of $805,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Luquette sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total value of $71,172.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 531 shares in the company, valued at $107,978.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,858 shares of company stock valued at $982,171 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Progressive Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 480.3% during the 1st quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 23,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,479,000 after buying an additional 19,405 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 36,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,857,000 after buying an additional 17,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag & Caldwell LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 568,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,659,000 after buying an additional 53,677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Ratings, Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. The Ratings segment provides credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

