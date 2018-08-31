Brokerages Anticipate Wingstop Inc (WING) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $38.16 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) will post $38.16 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Wingstop’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $36.91 million and the highest is $39.24 million. Wingstop reported sales of $26.03 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wingstop will report full year sales of $152.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $150.60 million to $153.93 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $171.58 million per share, with estimates ranging from $166.46 million to $177.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Wingstop.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $37.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.92 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 22.15% and a negative return on equity of 24.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on WING. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Wingstop from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Wingstop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $59.00) on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Wingstop from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.14.

In related news, insider Lawrence Kruguer sold 1,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $57,523.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Morrison sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $1,022,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,271 shares of company stock worth $2,287,198 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wingstop during the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 1,022.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,481 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wingstop during the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Wingstop during the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Wingstop during the second quarter valued at about $245,000.

NASDAQ:WING traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.95. The company had a trading volume of 417,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,777. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.49, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.81. Wingstop has a twelve month low of $31.53 and a twelve month high of $67.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.84%.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of February 22, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,000 restaurants the United States, Mexico, Singapore, the Philippines, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

