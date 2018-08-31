Brokerages Expect Investar Holding Corp (ISTR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Investar’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. Investar posted earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investar will report full-year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Investar.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Investar had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $15.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.84 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $30.00 price target on shares of Investar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

NASDAQ ISTR traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.45. 5,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,002. Investar has a one year low of $20.35 and a one year high of $29.90. The company has a market capitalization of $262.73 million, a PE ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

In related news, Director James M. Baker purchased 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.80 per share, with a total value of $28,078.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,960.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in Investar by 18.6% in the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 14,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Investar by 2.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Investar by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investar during the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Investar by 39.8% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 5,526 shares during the last quarter. 58.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, NOW, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

