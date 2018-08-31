Brokerages Expect KLX Inc (KLXI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $515.70 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that KLX Inc (NASDAQ:KLXI) will report sales of $515.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for KLX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $522.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $509.00 million. KLX reported sales of $456.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KLX will report full year sales of $2.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.14 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover KLX.

KLX (NASDAQ:KLXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $527.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.00 million. KLX had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of KLX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KLX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in KLX by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,220,359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $513,079,000 after buying an additional 343,732 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in KLX by 2.2% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,022,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $145,406,000 after buying an additional 44,184 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in KLX by 537.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,809,642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $128,593,000 after buying an additional 1,525,961 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in KLX by 1.9% in the second quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $105,595,000 after buying an additional 27,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in KLX by 15.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,257,408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $90,408,000 after buying an additional 171,111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLXI opened at $73.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.11. KLX has a 52 week low of $45.73 and a 52 week high of $82.50.

About KLX

KLX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aerospace fasteners, consumables, and logistics services worldwide. The Aerospace Solutions Group segment distributes bolts, clips, hinges, rings, screws, carbon-faced seals, gaskets, O-rings, and others; chemicals, sealants and adhesives, lubricants, paints, cleaners, and degreasers; Honeywell proprietary parts; bearings, tooling, electrical components, and clamps; and hydraulics, pneumatics, fluid connectors, filtration, electrical control systems seals, and compressors and engineered systems.

