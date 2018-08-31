Brokerages Expect Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (LIND) Will Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Analysts expect Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) to report $0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.15. Lindblad Expeditions reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lindblad Expeditions.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Lindblad Expeditions had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $69.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.90 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Imperial Capital increased their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lindblad Expeditions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.25.

Shares of LIND traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.19. The stock had a trading volume of 127,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,913. Lindblad Expeditions has a 12 month low of $8.66 and a 12 month high of $15.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $691.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.78 and a beta of -0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99.

In other news, insider Trey Byus sold 25,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $357,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 450,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,253,386.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 145,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,080,053 over the last quarter. 51.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIND. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the second quarter valued at $22,409,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 184.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 737,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,768,000 after purchasing an additional 477,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 30.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,357,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,983,000 after purchasing an additional 319,807 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 38.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 646,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,560,000 after purchasing an additional 179,014 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 11.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,624,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,679,000 after purchasing an additional 171,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It offers itineraries that feature up-close encounters with wildlife, nature, history, and culture, as well as promote guest empowerment and interactivity. The company operates expeditions on intimately-scaled ships and interaction between guests, crew, and the teams of scientists, naturalists, researchers, and photographers that participate in the expeditions.

