Brokerages Expect Valvoline Inc (VVV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $591.70 Million

Analysts expect that Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) will announce $591.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Valvoline’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $585.24 million to $597.66 million. Valvoline reported sales of $547.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Valvoline will report full-year sales of $2.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.40 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Valvoline.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). Valvoline had a net margin of 10.10% and a negative return on equity of 124.61%. The business had revenue of $577.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on VVV. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Valvoline from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on Valvoline from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Valvoline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.43.

VVV traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 656,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,083. Valvoline has a fifty-two week low of $19.86 and a fifty-two week high of $25.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0745 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.58%.

In other news, insider Anthony R. Puckett sold 6,132 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $133,187.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,265.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 416,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,987,000 after purchasing an additional 141,980 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 2nd quarter worth $280,000. Sapience Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 120,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 45,224 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 338,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,299,000 after acquiring an additional 60,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 277.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 528,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,403,000 after acquiring an additional 388,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car/light duty and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

