Brokerages Set $43.67 Price Target for Origin Bancorp Inc (OBNK)

Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. Origin Bancorp’s rating score has improved by 16.5% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price target of $43.67 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.51 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Origin Bancorp an industry rank of 162 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research analysts have commented on OBNK shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research report on Monday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research report on Monday, June 4th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ OBNK traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $40.52. The stock had a trading volume of 31,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,169. Origin Bancorp has a one year low of $36.12 and a one year high of $42.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $47.79 million during the quarter. equities research analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OBNK. Pine Brook Road Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,105,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,472,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,443,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,782,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,170,000. 44.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and grants single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, and commercial building loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers.

