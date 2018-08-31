Brokerages Set Adobe Systems Incorporated (ADBE) Price Target at $244.85

Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirty-two research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $244.85.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADBE. BidaskClub cut shares of Adobe Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adobe Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Adobe Systems in a report on Friday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Adobe Systems from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Adobe Systems from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $266.43 on Tuesday. Adobe Systems has a one year low of $143.95 and a one year high of $269.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.80 billion, a PE ratio of 74.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.12.

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 14th. The software company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.12. Adobe Systems had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Systems will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Systems declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Adobe Systems news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 2,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.50, for a total transaction of $746,557.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,377 shares in the company, valued at $17,080,069.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.19, for a total transaction of $1,531,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,324 shares of company stock worth $6,511,829 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Adobe Systems by 2.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 352,399 shares of the software company’s stock worth $85,918,000 after buying an additional 7,139 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Adobe Systems by 7.4% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 20,441 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,705,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Adobe Systems by 4.7% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,036,010 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $248,445,000 after purchasing an additional 46,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Systems Company Profile

Adobe Systems Incorporated operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

