Brokerages Set Baytex Energy Corp (BTE) PT at $4.63

Shares of Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.63.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Baytex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Macquarie raised shares of Baytex Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Baytex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Baytex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Baytex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Baytex Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new position in Baytex Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Baytex Energy by 310.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 37,300 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Baytex Energy by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 42,235 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 18,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Baytex Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $168,000. 29.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BTE traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.98. The stock had a trading volume of 136,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,112,736. Baytex Energy has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $4.85. The company has a market cap of $766.51 million, a P/E ratio of -154.50 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $269.39 million during the quarter. Baytex Energy had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. analysts predict that Baytex Energy will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. It offers heavy oil, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, light oil, and natural gas liquids. Its primary oil resource plays include the Eagle Ford in Texas, and the Peace River Oil Sands and Lloydminster heavy oil projects in North America.

