Brokerages Set Construction Partners Inc (ROAD) Target Price at $14.75

Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.10.

A number of analysts have commented on ROAD shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Construction Partners in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Construction Partners in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Stephens started coverage on shares of Construction Partners in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Construction Partners in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. Finally, Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of Construction Partners in a research note on Friday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

ROAD stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.15. 18,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.94. Construction Partners has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $14.06.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.54 million. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Construction Partners will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROAD. Summit Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Construction Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $6,006,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Construction Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $3,791,000. Broadview Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Construction Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $2,920,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Construction Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $8,888,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Construction Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. 20.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. Its services cover construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides site development, paving, utility and drainage systems, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.