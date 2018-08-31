Brokerages Set Evonik Industries AG (EVK) Target Price at $34.80

Evonik Industries AG (FRA:EVK) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €34.80 ($40.47).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Nord/LB set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. UBS Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Societe Generale set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.00 ($37.21) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Independent Research set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th.

Shares of Evonik Industries stock opened at €32.04 ($37.26) on Tuesday. Evonik Industries has a 1-year low of €26.78 ($31.14) and a 1-year high of €32.97 ($38.34).

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemical quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

