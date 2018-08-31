Brokerages Set Limelight Networks, Inc. (LLNW) Price Target at $6.13

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.13.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LLNW. BidaskClub cut shares of Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limelight Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:LLNW opened at $5.01 on Tuesday. Limelight Networks has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $6.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.44 million, a PE ratio of 243.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 2.32.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The information services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Limelight Networks had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $50.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Limelight Networks will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total transaction of $176,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Peterschmidt sold 21,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total transaction of $109,943.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,671 shares of company stock valued at $558,760 over the last three months. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LLNW. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Limelight Networks by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 105,431 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 28,159 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Limelight Networks by 400.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 354,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 283,393 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its holdings in Limelight Networks by 109.7% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 129,325 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 67,650 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC raised its holdings in Limelight Networks by 604.1% during the first quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 345,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 296,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Limelight Networks by 15.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares in the last quarter. 72.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, and social channels. It provides Orchestrate Platform, a suite of integrated services comprising content delivery, video content management, Website and Web application acceleration, Website and content security, and cloud storage services.

