Brokerages Set Superior Plus Corp. (SPB) PT at $14.83

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$14.83.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SPB shares. Industrial Alliance Securities boosted their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.00 price target on shares of Superior Plus in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 10th.

TSE:SPB opened at C$12.97 on Tuesday. Superior Plus has a 1-year low of C$11.26 and a 1-year high of C$13.56.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

