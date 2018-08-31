Brokerages Set Trinidad Drilling Ltd. (TDG) Price Target at $2.41

Trinidad Drilling Ltd. (TSE:TDG) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$2.41.

TDG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised Trinidad Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$2.10 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Trinidad Drilling from C$2.60 to C$2.20 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. GMP Securities cut Trinidad Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Trinidad Drilling from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Trinidad Drilling from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th.

TSE:TDG traded down C$0.01 on Tuesday, reaching C$1.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,717. Trinidad Drilling has a 1-year low of C$1.33 and a 1-year high of C$2.11.

In other news, Director Brian Burden acquired 20,400 shares of Trinidad Drilling stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.49 per share, with a total value of C$30,396.00.

About Trinidad Drilling

Trinidad Drilling Ltd. designs, builds, and operates drilling rigs for complex wells primarily in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides land drilling services. The company operates 70 rigs in Canada; and 69 rigs in the United States and internationally. It also engages in construction and insurance businesses; and provides rig technology and labor services.

