Brokers Issue Forecasts for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q3 2018 Earnings (TD)

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) – Investment analysts at Cormark raised their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 30th. Cormark analyst M. Grauman now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.23. Cormark also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q1 2019 earnings at $1.25 EPS and Q2 2019 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.42. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 22.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

TD opened at $60.80 on Friday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $51.10 and a fifty-two week high of $61.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $111.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.96.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TD. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 662.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. 47.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to small, medium, and large businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

