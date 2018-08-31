Brokers Set Expectations for American Eagle Outfitters’ Q3 2019 Earnings (AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for American Eagle Outfitters in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now anticipates that the apparel retailer will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.53. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AEO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.44.

AEO stock opened at $24.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.01. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $11.94 and a 12 month high of $29.88.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $964.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.98 million. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 18.65%. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,079 shares in the company, valued at $3,082,212. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 8,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $197,151.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,153,286.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,297,348 shares of company stock valued at $80,736,891. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 15.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,201,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $492,940,000 after buying an additional 2,795,939 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at about $60,754,000. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 44.1% in the first quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,764,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $55,096,000 after buying an additional 845,400 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter valued at about $44,997,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1,258.8% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,805,286 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,061,000 after buying an additional 1,672,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle Outfitters and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

