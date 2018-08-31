Brown Advisory Inc. Grows Holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,481 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 9,338 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $19,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 2,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 361.6% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 155.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 609 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BDX opened at $260.32 on Friday. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52 week low of $191.53 and a 52 week high of $261.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $68.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.13.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.05. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.65%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BDX. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $248.00 price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $274.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.71.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. It operates in two segments, BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. The BD Medical segment offers syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; needles, syringes, and intravenous catheters for medication delivery; prefilled IV flush syringes; regional anesthesia needles and trays; sharps disposal containers; closed-system transfer devices; skin antiseptic products; surgical and laparoscopic instrumentations; intravenous medication safety and infusion therapy delivery, and automated medication dispensing and supply management systems; medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

