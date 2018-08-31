Brown-Forman Co. Class B (BF.B) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Brown-Forman Co. Class B (NYSE:BF.B) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.65-1.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.80. The company issued revenue guidance of +6-7% to ~$3.4-3.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.41 billion.

Shares of NYSE:BF.B opened at $51.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 0.88. Brown-Forman Co. Class B has a 1 year low of $40.10 and a 1 year high of $59.58.

Brown-Forman Co. Class B (NYSE:BF.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.97 million. Brown-Forman Co. Class B had a return on equity of 53.10% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Brown-Forman Co. Class B will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 6th will be issued a $0.158 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Brown-Forman Co. Class B’s payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BF.B shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brown-Forman Co. Class B from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Brown-Forman Co. Class B in a report on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Brown-Forman Co. Class B from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Brown-Forman Co. Class B from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Brown-Forman Co. Class B from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.45.

Brown-Forman Co. Class B Company Profile

Brown-Forman Corporation is a spirit and wine company. The Company manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets and sells a range of alcoholic beverages. The Company has a portfolio of approximately 40 spirit, wine and ready-to-drink cocktail (RTD) brands. Its principal brands include Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel's RTDs, Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey, Gentleman Jack Rare Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel's Tennessee Fire, Jack Daniel's Single Barrel Collection, Jack Daniel's Sinatra Select, Jack Daniel's Winter Jack.

