Brown-Forman Corp (BF/B) to Issue Dividend of $0.16 on October 1st

Brown-Forman Corp (NASDAQ:BF/B) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 26th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.158 per share on Monday, October 1st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 5th.

BF/B has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Brown-Forman from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Brown-Forman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Brown-Forman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Brown-Forman currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Brown-Forman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown-Forman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.