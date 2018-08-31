Bunge Ltd (BG) Position Lowered by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 545,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 129,996 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Bunge worth $38,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Bunge by 7,200.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Bunge by 272.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Bunge in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in Bunge in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bunge in the second quarter valued at about $226,000. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bunge alerts:

BG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bunge to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Bunge from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised Bunge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Bunge to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.14.

In other news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 4,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $289,776.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,780.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE BG opened at $64.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.49. Bunge Ltd has a 52 week low of $61.28 and a 52 week high of $83.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.12.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Bunge Ltd will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 16th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.09%.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grain, such as wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.