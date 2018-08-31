Burlington Stores (BURL) Given a $180.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Loop Capital set a $180.00 price target on Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BURL. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Burlington Stores from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, June 21st. They issued a sell rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $165.88.

Burlington Stores stock traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $167.42. 15,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,018. Burlington Stores has a 12-month low of $84.39 and a 12-month high of $172.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.47, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.42.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 6.61% and a negative return on equity of 16,096.86%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Marc Katz sold 11,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.36, for a total value of $1,738,462.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.75, for a total transaction of $371,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,898,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,762 shares of company stock worth $13,947,101. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.5% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 60,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.6% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 14.3% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Denver Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.8% in the first quarter. Denver Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 30.5% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 629 stores, including an Internet store in 45 states and Puerto Rico.

