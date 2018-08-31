BWX Technologies Inc (BWXT) Receives $70.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Drexel Hamilton reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd.

In related news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.29, for a total value of $67,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,634,531.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason S. Kerr sold 1,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.06, for a total transaction of $87,441.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,995.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,139 shares of company stock valued at $798,650. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 28.5% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 16,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 3,743 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 109,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 24.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 62.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 39,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $1,741,000. 95.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BWXT stock opened at $61.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.51. BWX Technologies has a 12 month low of $53.11 and a 12 month high of $72.18.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $438.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.70 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 66.19% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 20th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.22%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

