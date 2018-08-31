Byline Bancorp Inc (BY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) will report earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. Byline Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Byline Bancorp.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $53.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.80 million. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 6.90%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill began coverage on shares of Byline Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

Shares of NYSE:BY traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.83. 48,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,349. The company has a market capitalization of $845.35 million, a PE ratio of 44.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Byline Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.02 and a 1-year high of $24.80.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BY. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 668.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,028 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Byline Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $187,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 2,180.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 8,919 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Byline Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 140.7% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 6,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.25% of the company’s stock.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

