C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $106.00 target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.73.

Shares of CHRW opened at $95.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a one year low of $70.12 and a one year high of $100.18.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase 15,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.87%.

In related news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 1,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.71, for a total value of $153,672.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,192.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Wiehoff sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.45, for a total value of $2,893,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 715,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,031,869.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,758 shares of company stock valued at $4,126,546 in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 548.9% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 32,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 27,859 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 10,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 7,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 707,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Surface Transportation, Global Forwarding, and Robinson Fresh. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation, which is shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

