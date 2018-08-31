CA, Inc. (CA) Receives $38.56 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

CA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.56.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of CA from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of CA from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 12th.

In other news, SVP Anthony J. Radesca sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $65,052.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,055.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ayman Sayed sold 18,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total transaction of $808,846.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,873,270.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,331 shares of company stock valued at $3,608,091 in the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CA. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of CA by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 723,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CA in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in shares of CA by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 72,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of CA by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 40,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CA by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. 69.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CA traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.82. 59,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,694,049. CA has a 12 month low of $31.45 and a 12 month high of $44.25. The stock has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

CA (NASDAQ:CA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. CA had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. equities research analysts expect that CA will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. CA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.97%.

CA Company Profile

CA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, delivers, and licenses software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Mainframe Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Services. The Mainframe Solutions segment offers solutions for the IBM z Systems platform, which runs various mission critical business applications.

