Cactus (WHD) Upgraded by Johnson Rice to Buy

Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Cactus (NYSE:WHD) from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Johnson Rice currently has $41.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on WHD. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $37.00 target price on Cactus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cactus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Cactus in a report on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine lowered Cactus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cactus to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.71.

Shares of Cactus stock traded down $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $34.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,715. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.03. Cactus has a 52 week low of $19.18 and a 52 week high of $37.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $138.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.29 million. Cactus’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Cactus will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Cactus in the first quarter worth $111,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Cactus in the first quarter worth $115,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Cactus in the first quarter worth $127,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cactus in the second quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Cactus during the first quarter valued at $207,000. 38.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and rent a range of engineered wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company’s products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, face frame, frameless, full overlay cabinets, flush inset cabinetry and furniture. Cactus was founded in August, 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

