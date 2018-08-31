Caleres (CAL) PT Raised to $42.00

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) had its target price lifted by analysts at Wedbush from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CAL. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Caleres from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Caleres in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Caleres in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Caleres has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

NYSE CAL opened at $40.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Caleres has a 12-month low of $24.37 and a 12-month high of $40.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.84.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $632.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.99 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Caleres will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total value of $765,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 473,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,126,881.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas Koch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,705,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Caleres during the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Caleres during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caleres during the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Caleres during the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new position in shares of Caleres during the second quarter valued at approximately $299,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

