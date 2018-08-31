Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 53.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 408,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,430 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $10,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 3,789 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 264,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,582,000 after buying an additional 56,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 52,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 11,871 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHE stock opened at $25.73 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.75 and a 12 month high of $31.08.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

