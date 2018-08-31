Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $11.68 Million Stake in Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (CLNC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 563,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,384 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Colony Credit Real Estate worth $11,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLNC. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,371,000. Newtyn Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,933,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,620,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,834,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,054,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,859,000 after acquiring an additional 350,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Colony Credit Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 28th.

Shares of CLNC opened at $20.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a current ratio of 6.73. Colony Credit Real Estate Inc has a one year low of $17.66 and a one year high of $22.00.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $30.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.80 million. equities analysts predict that Colony Credit Real Estate Inc will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th.

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

