Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Position in ISHARES Inc/CORE MSCI EMERGING (IEMG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ISHARES Inc/CORE MSCI EMERGING (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ISHARES Inc/CORE MSCI EMERGING were worth $15,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IEMG. Strategic Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ISHARES Inc/CORE MSCI EMERGING by 204.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Management LLC now owns 10,502,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,469,000 after purchasing an additional 7,058,190 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of ISHARES Inc/CORE MSCI EMERGING by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,948,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288,200 shares during the period. Tiverton Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ISHARES Inc/CORE MSCI EMERGING during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,299,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of ISHARES Inc/CORE MSCI EMERGING during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,680,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ISHARES Inc/CORE MSCI EMERGING during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,288,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $51.91 on Friday. ISHARES Inc/CORE MSCI EMERGING has a 1 year low of $49.83 and a 1 year high of $62.70.

