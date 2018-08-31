Campbell Soup (CPB) PT Set at $36.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) received a $36.00 price objective from equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Friday. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 8.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.73.

NYSE:CPB opened at $39.15 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $32.63 and a 52-week high of $51.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.28.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Campbell Soup news, Director Maria Teresa Hilado bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.22 per share, with a total value of $66,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,842.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 1,609.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 180.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the second quarter worth about $130,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 766.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jolley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the second quarter worth about $141,000. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacturing and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages; Global Biscuits and Snacks; and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

