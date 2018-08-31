Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 70,000 Shares of Campbell Soup (CPB)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 185,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $7,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 1,609.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Jolley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Maria Teresa Hilado acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.22 per share, for a total transaction of $66,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,330 shares in the company, valued at $143,842.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $35.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $42.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $33.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.47.

Campbell Soup stock opened at $39.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $32.63 and a twelve month high of $51.13.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacturing and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages; Global Biscuits and Snacks; and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

