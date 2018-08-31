Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $7.30 Million Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,166 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,056 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.06% of Darden Restaurants worth $7,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. TLP Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 761.3% in the 1st quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Ostrum Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DRI shares. ValuEngine lowered Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 25th. SunTrust Banks raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Darden Restaurants to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised Darden Restaurants from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.86.

In other Darden Restaurants news, COO David C. George sold 60,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $6,523,180.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,624,428.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.21, for a total value of $76,447.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 706 shares in the company, valued at $77,102.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,236 shares of company stock worth $19,609,826 over the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $115.62 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.27 and a 52-week high of $116.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.18.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 7.38%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

