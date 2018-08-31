CanonChain (CZR) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $119,048.00

CanonChain (CURRENCY:CZR) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 31st. One CanonChain token can now be purchased for $0.0098 or 0.00000140 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX and Bibox. Over the last seven days, CanonChain has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. CanonChain has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $119,048.00 worth of CanonChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004747 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014353 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000359 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00283197 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00154897 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00035979 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00011058 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

CanonChain Token Profile

CanonChain’s total supply is 1,618,033,988 tokens. The official website for CanonChain is www.canonchain.com. CanonChain’s official Twitter account is @canonchain.

Buying and Selling CanonChain

CanonChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox and BCEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CanonChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CanonChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CanonChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

