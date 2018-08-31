Capital & Regional (CAL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Research analysts at Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Capital & Regional (LON:CAL) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a GBX 60 ($0.77) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt began coverage on shares of Capital & Regional in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 54 ($0.70) target price for the company. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 62 ($0.80) target price on shares of Capital & Regional in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th.

Get Capital & Regional alerts:

Shares of CAL opened at GBX 45.40 ($0.59) on Wednesday. Capital & Regional has a 52-week low of GBX 50 ($0.64) and a 52-week high of GBX 62.77 ($0.81).

In other Capital & Regional news, insider Hugh Scott-Barrett purchased 225,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of £105,902.28 ($136,612.85).

About Capital & Regional

Capital & Regional is a UK focused retail property REIT specialising in shopping centres that dominate their catchment, serving the non-discretionary and value orientated needs of their local communities. It has a strong track record of delivering value enhancing retail and leisure asset management opportunities across a c.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Capital & Regional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital & Regional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.