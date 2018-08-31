Capstone Turbine Co. (CPST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.20 Million

Analysts expect that Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) will announce sales of $22.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Capstone Turbine’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $22.90 million. Capstone Turbine reported sales of $19.77 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Capstone Turbine will report full year sales of $94.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $92.50 million to $96.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $112.10 million per share, with estimates ranging from $106.40 million to $115.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Capstone Turbine.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $21.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.85 million. Capstone Turbine had a negative net margin of 12.77% and a negative return on equity of 47.04%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capstone Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Capstone Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Capstone Turbine in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. HC Wainwright set a $2.00 price target on Capstone Turbine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Capstone Turbine in a research report on Friday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Capstone Turbine presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.21.

In other news, Director Robert C. Flexon bought 30,000 shares of Capstone Turbine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.53 per share, for a total transaction of $45,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 41,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,068.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 54,655 shares of company stock worth $81,393 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capstone Turbine by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 67,509 shares during the period. HPM Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capstone Turbine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capstone Turbine by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,152,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 74,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Capstone Turbine by 116.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 154,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 83,002 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capstone Turbine by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 493,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 148,753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.84% of the company’s stock.

CPST traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.12. 726,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909,453. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of -0.01. Capstone Turbine has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $1.90.

Capstone Turbine

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and various accessories for applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

