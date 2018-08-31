CardConnect (CCN) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.19

News headlines about CardConnect (NASDAQ:CCN) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. CardConnect earned a news sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the business services provider an impact score of 45.2847653559994 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

CCN stock remained flat at $$15.05 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.15. CardConnect has a 12 month low of $8.14 and a 12 month high of $15.25.

CardConnect Company Profile

CardConnect Corp., formerly FinTech Acquisition Corp., is a holding company. The Company holds interests in CardConnect, LLC. The Company is a provider of payment processing solutions to merchants throughout the United States. The Company’s segments include Merchant Acquiring Services and Other. The Company’s platform allows it to provide payment solutions, customer support and tools for its distribution partners and merchants.

